BeBroadband Application Awareness Security: DPI-based application-aware security for NGFW, ZTNA, and SD-WAN/SASE. built by BBT.live (BeBroadband). headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Real-time application identification and classification via Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), Signature-based, heuristic-based, and machine learning-based application classification, Detection and blocking of obfuscated connections (e.g., DNS tunneling, P2P file sharing)..

Check Point Securing the AI Transformation: Enterprise security platform for hybrid mesh networks and AI transformation. built by Check Point Software Technologies.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hybrid mesh network security with Zero Trust architecture, Quantum Network Security firewalls, Email security platform..

Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.