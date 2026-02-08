BasejumpQDN: Quantum key exchange network solution for cryptographic resilience. built by evolutionQ. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Quantum key exchange network deployment, Trusted certified repeater nodes for network extension, Vendor-neutral architecture supporting multiple QKD device vendors..

CYSEC ARCA SATCOM VPN: VPN with encryption and acceleration for satellite internet networks. built by CYSEC. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include VPN encryption for satellite internet networks, Traffic acceleration for satellite links (approx. 2x standard VPN speed), Robustness against packet loss on high-latency links..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.