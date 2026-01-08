360 Privacy 360 DELETE is a commercial data privacy tool by 360 Privacy. BARR Privacy Assessments is a commercial data privacy tool by BARR Advisory. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data broker exposure will find 360 Privacy 360 DELETE's value in its breadth: it hunts PII across 500-600+ broker sites simultaneously rather than forcing you to chase deletions manually or via fragmented vendors. The 72-hour removal initiation and continuous monitoring across deep web and dark web channels mean your attack surface shrinks measurably within weeks, not quarters. Skip this if your organization has minimal third-party data exposure or lacks the budget for ongoing subscription-based monitoring; one-time deletion services exist as cheaper alternatives, though they leave you defenseless against repopulation.
Mid-market and enterprise organizations building privacy programs from scratch will get the most from BARR Privacy Assessments because the vendor maps your actual data flows before telling you what to fix, not the reverse. The cross-framework control mapping across GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and Microsoft DPR means you're not running four separate compliance projects; one assessment surfaces overlapping requirements and reduces redundant controls. Skip this if your team already has mature data inventory and privacy governance in place; you'll be paying for foundational work you've already done.
Removes PII from data broker sites with continuous monitoring and deletion.
Privacy assessment and compliance services for GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and MS DPR
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 DELETE vs BARR Privacy Assessments for your data privacy needs.
360 Privacy 360 DELETE: Removes PII from data broker sites with continuous monitoring and deletion. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include PII removal from 500-600+ data broker sites, Daily monitoring for repopulated data, Automated data deletion and suppression..
BARR Privacy Assessments: Privacy assessment and compliance services for GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and MS DPR. built by BARR Advisory. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include GDPR compliance assessment and implementation, CCPA compliance guidance and process design, GLBA Privacy Rule and Safeguards Rule compliance..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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