Balbix Vulnerability Management: AI-powered vuln & exposure mgmt platform with risk prioritization & automation. built by Balbix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous real-time asset and attack surface visibility, AI-powered vulnerability risk prioritization, Detection of misconfigurations, failed controls, and EOL systems..

Brinqa 2026 Exposure Management Playbook: AI-powered exposure management platform for enterprise cyber risk visibility. built by Brinqa. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cyber Risk Graph for unified exposure data, AI-driven pattern and relationship analysis, Data deduplication and enrichment..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.