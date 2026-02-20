Baffle Advanced Data Protection: Transparent data protection platform with encryption & tokenization for cloud envs. built by Baffle. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Tokenization of sensitive data, Format-Preserving Encryption (FPE), AES-256 database and file encryption..

Certera SSL Tools: Free SSL tools to generate and decode CSRs, convert cert files, and check installs. built by Certera. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.