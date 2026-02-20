CalCom CHS for SQL Server is a commercial database security tool by CalCom Software. Certera SSL Tools is a free database security tool by Certera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams managing SQL Server across hybrid environments will see immediate value in CalCom CHS for SQL Server's learning mode, which lets you test hardening policies on production without actually enforcing them first,a critical safeguard most competitors skip. CIS Benchmark-based enforcement combined with real-time drift detection and one-click rollback means you can harden aggressively without fear of breaking applications, and the centralized dashboard handles complexity across cloud and on-premises deployments. Large enterprises with rigid change control processes may find the simulation-then-enforcement workflow slower than their appetite for speed, and organizations needing SQL hardening as part of a broader platform security stack will need to integrate this as a point tool.
Security ops teams that need to quickly validate SSL certificate configurations without spinning up paid infrastructure will get immediate value from Certera SSL Tools; the free CSR generation and certificate conversion utilities eliminate the friction of manual OpenSSL commands across teams. The toolset covers the core operations,decode, convert, validate,that catch misconfigurations before they hit production, which matters most during rapid deployments or incident response. Skip this if your organization needs automated certificate lifecycle management or centralized inventory tracking; Certera is a utility belt, not a certificate management platform.
Automates MS SQL Server hardening for secure config & compliance.
Free SSL tools to generate and decode CSRs, convert cert files, and check installs
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing CalCom CHS for SQL Server vs Certera SSL Tools for your database security needs.
CalCom CHS for SQL Server: Automates MS SQL Server hardening for secure config & compliance. built by CalCom Software. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Learning Mode: simulates policy impact on production before enforcement, Enforcement Mode: applies granular hardening policies across SQL Server versions, Monitoring Mode: real-time detection of unauthorized configuration changes..
Certera SSL Tools: Free SSL tools to generate and decode CSRs, convert cert files, and check installs. built by Certera. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox