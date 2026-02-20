CalCom CHS for SQL Server: Automates MS SQL Server hardening for secure config & compliance. built by CalCom Software. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Learning Mode: simulates policy impact on production before enforcement, Enforcement Mode: applies granular hardening policies across SQL Server versions, Monitoring Mode: real-time detection of unauthorized configuration changes..

Certera SSL Tools: Free SSL tools to generate and decode CSRs, convert cert files, and check installs. built by Certera. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.