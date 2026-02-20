CipherStash Protect is a commercial database security tool by CipherStash. DataSunrise Database Security is a commercial database security tool by DataSunrise. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best database security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs handling sensitive customer data in PostgreSQL will find real value in CipherStash Protect's field-level searchable encryption, which lets you query encrypted columns without decrypting them server-side. The zero-knowledge key management model with one unique data key per value and immutable audit trails maps directly to NIST PR.DS and PR.AA requirements without requiring you to build that infrastructure yourself. Skip this if your schema is heavily relational with complex joins across encrypted columns, or if you need encryption at rest without application-layer involvement; CipherStash is a developer tool that demands TypeScript integration, not a drop-in database wrapper.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting sensitive data across cloud and on-premises databases should start with DataSunrise Database Security, particularly if SQL injection and insider threats are your highest database risks; its combination of real-time firewall blocking, granular activity monitoring, and dynamic masking handles the attack surface most tools leave open. The platform covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including both prevention and detection, and deploys non-intrusively via proxy, meaning you won't need database restarts or extensive schema changes. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability management over active threat prevention; DataSunrise prioritizes blocking bad queries and masking exposed data rather than scanning for misconfigurations.
TypeScript SDK for field-level searchable encryption on PostgreSQL databases.
DB security platform with monitoring, masking, firewall & compliance.
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Common questions about comparing CipherStash Protect vs DataSunrise Database Security for your database security needs.
CipherStash Protect: TypeScript SDK for field-level searchable encryption on PostgreSQL databases. built by CipherStash. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Field-level encryption for individual PostgreSQL columns, Searchable encryption (equality and free-text search on encrypted data), Encrypt strings, numbers, and JSON objects..
DataSunrise Database Security: DB security platform with monitoring, masking, firewall & compliance. built by DataSunrise. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring & Audit with granular reporting, Database Firewall with real-time threat detection and SQL injection prevention, Dynamic and Static Data Masking with role-based and location-aware policies..
Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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