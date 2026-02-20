CipherStash Protect: TypeScript SDK for field-level searchable encryption on PostgreSQL databases. built by CipherStash. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Field-level encryption for individual PostgreSQL columns, Searchable encryption (equality and free-text search on encrypted data), Encrypt strings, numbers, and JSON objects..

DataSunrise Database Security: DB security platform with monitoring, masking, firewall & compliance. built by DataSunrise. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring & Audit with granular reporting, Database Firewall with real-time threat detection and SQL injection prevention, Dynamic and Static Data Masking with role-based and location-aware policies..

Both serve the Database Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.