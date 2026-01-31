Baffin Bay Application Security is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Baffin Bay Networks. Blindspot WAAP is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Blindspot. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid infrastructure will benefit most from Baffin Bay Application Security's traffic-layer defense; it combines DDoS mitigation, WAF enforcement, and bot protection without forcing you into a single-cloud dependency. The platform's support for DORA, NIS2, and GDPR compliance, plus its machine learning-based anomaly detection, maps directly to NIST PR.PS and continuous monitoring requirements. Skip this if you need deep application code scanning or runtime vulnerability detection; Baffin Bay operates at the perimeter, not inside your stack.
Web app and API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation, and bot defense
WAAP with sidecar agent; no proxy, no SSL key exposure, sub-1ms decisions.
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Common questions about comparing Baffin Bay Application Security vs Blindspot WAAP for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Baffin Bay Application Security: Web app and API protection with WAF, DDoS mitigation, and bot defense. built by Baffin Bay Networks. headquartered in Sweden. Core capabilities include DDoS protection with traffic pattern monitoring, Web Application Firewall with OWASP Core Rule Set, IP reputation filtering..
Blindspot WAAP: WAAP with sidecar agent; no proxy, no SSL key exposure, sub-1ms decisions. built by Blindspot. Core capabilities include 35+ stage detection pipeline covering injection, bot, API, and business logic threats, Sidecar agent architecture: no inline proxy, SSL keys stay on customer infrastructure, Sub-1ms allow/block decisions via cloud engine analyzing request metadata..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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