Backslash Vibe Coding: AI-driven development security platform for vibe coding ecosystems. built by Backslash. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Vibe coding dashboard for AI development ecosystem visibility, MCP server security analysis and vetting, AI agent and IDE hardening with configuration monitoring..

Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS: Platform securing AI apps, agents, models & data across development lifecycle. built by Palo Alto Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI model vulnerability scanning, Automated AI red teaming and penetration testing, AI posture management for visibility and misconfiguration detection..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.