Backslash Vibe Coding: AI-driven development security platform for vibe coding ecosystems. built by Backslash. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Vibe coding dashboard for AI development ecosystem visibility, MCP server security analysis and vetting, AI agent and IDE hardening with configuration monitoring..

Matos AI SPM: AI Security Posture Management solution for AI models, data, and services. built by CloudMatos. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI pipeline monitoring from training to deployment, Agentless monitoring of AI services, components, and SDKs, Automated misconfiguration detection in AI pipelines..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.