Backslash Vibe Coding: AI-driven development security platform for vibe coding ecosystems. built by Backslash. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Vibe coding dashboard for AI development ecosystem visibility, MCP server security analysis and vetting, AI agent and IDE hardening with configuration monitoring..

Cyata: Control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents in enterprises. built by Cyata. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include AI agent discovery across enterprise environments, Agent behavior tracking and timeline analysis, Policy-based guardrails for agent operations..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.