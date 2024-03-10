AzureC2Relay is a free offensive security tool. Bastille-Linux is a free offensive security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best offensive security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Red teamers and penetration testers running Cobalt Strike campaigns through Azure need AzureC2Relay to hide C2 traffic behind legitimate cloud infrastructure without burning blue team detections on obviously malicious beacon patterns. The tool validates traffic against your Malleable C2 profile before relaying through an Azure Function, meaning only properly authenticated beacons get through; attackers often skip this layer and get caught on the first anomalous request. Skip this if you're not already deeply comfortable with Azure Functions, Malleable C2 profiles, and infrastructure-as-code deployments; the 236 GitHub stars reflect a small, skilled audience rather than a tool that abstracts away operator complexity.
Linux administrators managing compliance-sensitive infrastructure on thin budgets should deploy Bastille-Linux for its ability to systematically lock down systems and document every hardening decision for auditors. The tool automates configuration of NIST CSF Govern and Protect controls across kernel parameters, file permissions, and service exposure, reducing manual configuration drift. Skip it if your team lacks Linux expertise or expects a GUI; Bastille requires hands-on knowledge to interpret its recommendations and integrate outputs into your change management workflow.
An Azure Function that validates and relays Cobalt Strike beacon traffic based on Malleable C2 profile authentication.
Bastille-Linux is a system hardening program that proactively configures the system for increased security and educates users about security settings.
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Common questions about comparing AzureC2Relay vs Bastille-Linux for your offensive security needs.
AzureC2Relay: An Azure Function that validates and relays Cobalt Strike beacon traffic based on Malleable C2 profile authentication..
Bastille-Linux: Bastille-Linux is a system hardening program that proactively configures the system for increased security and educates users about security settings..
Both serve the Offensive Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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