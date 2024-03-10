AzureC2Relay is a free offensive security tool. Bad Pods is a free offensive security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best offensive security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Red teamers and penetration testers running Cobalt Strike campaigns through Azure need AzureC2Relay to hide C2 traffic behind legitimate cloud infrastructure without burning blue team detections on obviously malicious beacon patterns. The tool validates traffic against your Malleable C2 profile before relaying through an Azure Function, meaning only properly authenticated beacons get through; attackers often skip this layer and get caught on the first anomalous request. Skip this if you're not already deeply comfortable with Azure Functions, Malleable C2 profiles, and infrastructure-as-code deployments; the 236 GitHub stars reflect a small, skilled audience rather than a tool that abstracts away operator complexity.
Kubernetes security teams running red-team exercises or proof-of-concept testing need Bad Pods to quickly validate whether their clusters actually block privilege escalation attacks. The 690 GitHub stars and zero cost mean you're working with battle-tested manifests that teams have already run through real environments, not theoretical security controls. Skip this if you're looking for continuous monitoring or detection; Bad Pods is an attack simulation tool, pure offense, and tells you nothing about what happens after a pod breaks out.
An Azure Function that validates and relays Cobalt Strike beacon traffic based on Malleable C2 profile authentication.
Collection of Kubernetes manifests creating pods with elevated privileges for security testing.
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Common questions about comparing AzureC2Relay vs Bad Pods for your offensive security needs.
AzureC2Relay: An Azure Function that validates and relays Cobalt Strike beacon traffic based on Malleable C2 profile authentication..
Bad Pods: Collection of Kubernetes manifests creating pods with elevated privileges for security testing..
Both serve the Offensive Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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