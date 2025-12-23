Axur Online Piracy: Detects and removes counterfeit products and pirated content across marketplaces. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Counterfeit product detection across marketplaces and websites, Content piracy detection on streaming and video platforms, Automated takedown notifications..

Fortra Brand Protection: Digital risk protection platform for brand abuse and online threats. built by Fortra..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.