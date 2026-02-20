Allure Security Spoof Website Detection & Takedown: AI-powered fake website detection, blocklisting, and takedown managed service. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based fake website detection scanning tens of millions of websites daily, Computer vision and NLP models trained on 10,000+ brand datasets, In-house takedown team handling phishing, trademark/copyright, brand abuse, fake job posts, spoofed email domains, and DMCA violations..

Axur Online Piracy: Detects and removes counterfeit products and pirated content across marketplaces. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Counterfeit product detection across marketplaces and websites, Content piracy detection on streaming and video platforms, Automated takedown notifications..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.