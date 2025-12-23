Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axur Executive Threat Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Axur. CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CTM360. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Axur Executive Threat Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting C-suite and board members should start here; Axur Executive Threat Protection combines social media impersonation detection with FaceMatch facial recognition to catch deepfakes and account takeovers that generic phishing tools miss. The platform monitors darknet credential leaks, integrates with SIEM and SOAR, and handles GDPR/CCPA compliance out of the box, reducing the manual hunting burden on your team. Skip this if your priority is detecting threats inside your network rather than protecting executives' external digital footprint; Axur prioritizes external monitoring and takedown over incident response integration.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing brand and executive risk across the public internet will find CTM360 Digital Risk Protection's managed takedown service and dark web monitoring genuinely useful where most external attack surface tools stop at discovery. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 areas including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk, which reflects depth beyond surface-level asset enumeration. Not the right fit for organizations needing internal threat detection or incident response,this is external-facing reconnaissance and remediation only.
Protects executives & VIPs from impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing.
Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Axur Executive Threat Protection vs CTM360 Digital Risk Protection for your digital risk protection needs.
Axur Executive Threat Protection: Protects executives & VIPs from impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Social media impersonation detection, FaceMatch facial recognition technology for VIP identification, AI-generated image detection..
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt. built by CTM360. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axur Executive Threat Protection differentiates with Social media impersonation detection, FaceMatch facial recognition technology for VIP identification, AI-generated image detection. CTM360 Digital Risk Protection differentiates with External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web.
Axur Executive Threat Protection is developed by Axur. CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is developed by CTM360. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axur Executive Threat Protection and CTM360 Digital Risk Protection serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Digital Risk Protection, Takedown. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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