Axur Executive Threat Protection: Protects executives & VIPs from impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing. built by Axur. Core capabilities include Social media impersonation detection, FaceMatch facial recognition technology for VIP identification, AI-generated image detection..

CTM360 Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt. built by CTM360. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.