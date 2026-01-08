360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard is a commercial digital risk protection tool by 360 Privacy. Axur Executive Threat Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Axur. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing persistent PII exposure across multiple threat surfaces should use 360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard for its 10-second dashboard refresh rate and verified SOC analysis of removals,speed matters when data brokers republish stolen records. The tool covers open, deep, and dark web monitoring with granular remediation tracking, addressing the full detection-to-action cycle that NIST DE.CM and DE.AE require. Skip this if your priority is preventing initial data compromise rather than managing exposure that's already public; 360 Privacy assumes your data is out there and focuses on visibility and removal, not prevention.
Axur Executive Threat Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting C-suite and board members should start here; Axur Executive Threat Protection combines social media impersonation detection with FaceMatch facial recognition to catch deepfakes and account takeovers that generic phishing tools miss. The platform monitors darknet credential leaks, integrates with SIEM and SOAR, and handles GDPR/CCPA compliance out of the box, reducing the manual hunting burden on your team. Skip this if your priority is detecting threats inside your network rather than protecting executives' external digital footprint; Axur prioritizes external monitoring and takedown over incident response integration.
Dashboard for monitoring PII removal and digital exposure across web sources
Protects executives & VIPs from impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard vs Axur Executive Threat Protection for your digital risk protection needs.
360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard: Dashboard for monitoring PII removal and digital exposure across web sources. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Near real-time dashboard updates every 10 seconds, Remediation analysis with detailed logs of SOC analyst actions, Trend analysis at individual, group, and organizational levels..
Axur Executive Threat Protection: Protects executives & VIPs from impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing. built by Axur. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Social media impersonation detection, FaceMatch facial recognition technology for VIP identification, AI-generated image detection..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox