360 Privacy 360 Privacy Dashboard: Dashboard for monitoring PII removal and digital exposure across web sources. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Near real-time dashboard updates every 10 seconds, Remediation analysis with detailed logs of SOC analyst actions, Trend analysis at individual, group, and organizational levels..

Axur Executive Threat Protection: Protects executives & VIPs from impersonation, account takeovers, and phishing. built by Axur. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Social media impersonation detection, FaceMatch facial recognition technology for VIP identification, AI-generated image detection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.