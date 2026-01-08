Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axonius Unified Device Observability is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Axonius. UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by UncommonX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Axonius Unified Device Observability
Healthcare IT and clinical engineering teams managing sprawling medical device fleets will get the most from Axonius Unified Device Observability because it actually classifies devices by protocol and clinical function rather than treating them as generic assets. The platform ingests from CMMS, EHR, RTLS, and network telemetry simultaneously, giving you a single authoritative record of 150+ device attributes that most asset tools simply cannot correlate. Skip this if your priority is incident response automation; Axonius prioritizes continuous monitoring and asset classification over playbook execution, making it stronger on the ID and DE functions than PR.IR.
UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to see what's actually connected to their network will find UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management's agentless approach cuts through the noise without deployment friction. Its passive integration with NetFlow and syslog means you get visibility without agents to manage, and the NIST ID.AM and ID.RA coverage reflects a tool purpose-built for asset inventory and risk correlation rather than incident response. Skip this if you need continuous threat detection or behavioral analytics; UncommonX excels at telling you what you own and which assets matter, not what those assets are currently doing.
Asset visibility & risk mgmt platform for healthcare medical & IT devices
Agentless asset discovery and management platform for network visibility
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Common questions about comparing Axonius Unified Device Observability vs UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Axonius Unified Device Observability: Asset visibility & risk mgmt platform for healthcare medical & IT devices. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Medical device discovery and classification with 150+ attributes per asset, Support for medical protocols including HL7, DICOM, RTLS, and MDS2, Fleet-level risk scoring with FDA and MDS2 data integration..
UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management: Agentless asset discovery and management platform for network visibility. built by UncommonX. Core capabilities include Agentless discovery of network devices and systems, Operating system and patch level identification, Installed software and version detection..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axonius Unified Device Observability differentiates with Medical device discovery and classification with 150+ attributes per asset, Support for medical protocols including HL7, DICOM, RTLS, and MDS2, Fleet-level risk scoring with FDA and MDS2 data integration. UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management differentiates with Agentless discovery of network devices and systems, Operating system and patch level identification, Installed software and version detection.
Axonius Unified Device Observability is developed by Axonius. UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management is developed by UncommonX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axonius Unified Device Observability and UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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