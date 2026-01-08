Axonius Unified Device Observability: Asset visibility & risk mgmt platform for healthcare medical & IT devices. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Medical device discovery and classification with 150+ attributes per asset, Support for medical protocols including HL7, DICOM, RTLS, and MDS2, Fleet-level risk scoring with FDA and MDS2 data integration..

UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management: Agentless asset discovery and management platform for network visibility. built by UncommonX. Core capabilities include Agentless discovery of network devices and systems, Operating system and patch level identification, Installed software and version detection..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.