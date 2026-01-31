Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ is a commercial cps protection tool by Armis. UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by UncommonX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cps protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling IoT, OT, and medical device environments will get the most from Armis Centrix™ because its agentless discovery actually works across protocols most tools ignore. The platform covers all four NIST Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous asset monitoring and vulnerability prioritization that cuts through noise in environments with thousands of unmanaged devices. Not the pick if you need deep forensic analysis or incident response automation; Centrix prioritizes visibility and risk ranking over post-breach investigation.
UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to see what's actually connected to their network will find UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management's agentless approach cuts through the noise without deployment friction. Its passive integration with NetFlow and syslog means you get visibility without agents to manage, and the NIST ID.AM and ID.RA coverage reflects a tool purpose-built for asset inventory and risk correlation rather than incident response. Skip this if you need continuous threat detection or behavioral analytics; UncommonX excels at telling you what you own and which assets matter, not what those assets are currently doing.
Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt
Agentless asset discovery and management platform for network visibility
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ vs UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management for your cps protection needs.
Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..
UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management: Agentless asset discovery and management platform for network visibility. built by UncommonX. Core capabilities include Agentless discovery of network devices and systems, Operating system and patch level identification, Installed software and version detection..
Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ differentiates with Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR). UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management differentiates with Agentless discovery of network devices and systems, Operating system and patch level identification, Installed software and version detection.
Armis Centrix™ is developed by Armis. UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management is developed by UncommonX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ and UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management serve similar CPS Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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