Armis Centrix™: Cyber exposure mgmt platform for asset visibility, vuln prioritization & risk mgmt. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery and monitoring, Real-time asset visibility across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, Vulnerability prioritization and remediation (VIPR)..

UncommonX Asset Discovery and Management: Agentless asset discovery and management platform for network visibility. built by UncommonX. Core capabilities include Agentless discovery of network devices and systems, Operating system and patch level identification, Installed software and version detection..

Both serve the CPS Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.