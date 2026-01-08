Axonius SaaS Applications: SaaS visibility & risk mgmt platform for shadow IT & app governance. built by Axonius. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow application discovery, Unmanaged browser extension detection, OAuth token identification..

Shadow AI Discovery and Governance: Discovers and governs unsanctioned AI tool usage across enterprise environments. built by Knostic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI tool discovery and detection, Visibility into unsanctioned AI usage, AI governance controls..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.