Axonius SaaS Applications is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Axonius. Shadow AI Discovery and Governance is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Knostic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI adoption need Shadow AI Discovery and Governance because it actually finds what your employees are uploading to ChatGPT and Claude before data leaves your network. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and data security controls, which means you get visibility plus enforcement, not just an audit log. Skip this if your organization hasn't documented AI usage yet; you'll get better ROI solving that policy problem first than buying detection for tools you don't know exist.
SaaS visibility & risk mgmt platform for shadow IT & app governance
Discovers and governs unsanctioned AI tool usage across enterprise environments
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Axonius SaaS Applications vs Shadow AI Discovery and Governance for your shadow it discovery needs.
Axonius SaaS Applications: SaaS visibility & risk mgmt platform for shadow IT & app governance. built by Axonius. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow application discovery, Unmanaged browser extension detection, OAuth token identification..
Shadow AI Discovery and Governance: Discovers and governs unsanctioned AI tool usage across enterprise environments. built by Knostic. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI tool discovery and detection, Visibility into unsanctioned AI usage, AI governance controls..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox