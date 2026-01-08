Axonius Cyber Asset Management: Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management platform for asset visibility & control. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Asset data normalization and deduplication, Unified asset data model across all technology assets, Asset search and discovery toolkit..

Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory: Automated asset discovery and classification for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. built by Forescout Technologies, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of managed and unmanaged devices, Asset classification using 150+ attributes, Continuous assessment using 30+ active and passive techniques..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.