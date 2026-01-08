Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Axonius Asset Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Axonius. JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by JupiterOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across devices, identities, and infrastructure will find immediate value in Axonius Asset Management's ability to aggregate and continuously verify inventory data across dozens of sources without manual reconciliation. The platform directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0 ID.AM asset management and PR.AA identity control, two areas where most organizations have visibility gaps that compound downstream in risk assessment. Skip this if your team needs deep forensic analysis or breach response capabilities; Axonius excels at knowing what you own and validating security controls against it, not hunting threats after compromise.
JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across cloud and on-premises infrastructure need JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management primarily for its data consolidation engine, which actually connects disparate asset inventories instead of just aggregating them. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA strongly, meaning you get usable asset context and risk scoring rather than raw lists. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized on a cloud provider or runs entirely on legacy on-premises systems where asset discovery is still manual; JupiterOne assumes some baseline inventory maturity to work from.
Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure
Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control
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Common questions about comparing Axonius Asset Management vs JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Axonius Asset Management: Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Unified asset visibility across devices, identities, applications, and infrastructure, Continuous asset data updates and accuracy verification, Asset inventory aggregation from multiple sources..
JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management: Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control. built by JupiterOne. Core capabilities include Asset Management, Exposure Management, Continuous Control Monitoring..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Axonius Asset Management differentiates with Unified asset visibility across devices, identities, applications, and infrastructure, Continuous asset data updates and accuracy verification, Asset inventory aggregation from multiple sources. JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management differentiates with Asset Management, Exposure Management, Continuous Control Monitoring.
Axonius Asset Management is developed by Axonius. JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is developed by JupiterOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Axonius Asset Management and JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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