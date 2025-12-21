Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Absolute Visibility is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Absolute. Axonius Asset Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Axonius. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling with blind spots in hardware and software inventory will get the most from Absolute Visibility; its 365-day device location history and persistent agent technology ensure you maintain visibility even when endpoints go offline or get reimaged. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 asset management and monitoring functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring through its AI-assisted query layer for hunting anomalies across hundreds of hardware attributes. Skip this if you need behavioral threat detection or response automation; Absolute Visibility is inventory and compliance first, EDR second.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across devices, identities, and infrastructure will find immediate value in Axonius Asset Management's ability to aggregate and continuously verify inventory data across dozens of sources without manual reconciliation. The platform directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0 ID.AM asset management and PR.AA identity control, two areas where most organizations have visibility gaps that compound downstream in risk assessment. Skip this if your team needs deep forensic analysis or breach response capabilities; Axonius excels at knowing what you own and validating security controls against it, not hunting threats after compromise.
Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring
Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure
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Common questions about comparing Absolute Visibility vs Axonius Asset Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Absolute Visibility: Endpoint visibility platform for hardware, software, and security monitoring. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Hardware inventory reporting with hundreds of attributes, Software application tracking and compliance monitoring, Web usage analytics and ROI measurement..
Axonius Asset Management: Unified asset mgmt platform for devices, identities, apps & infrastructure. built by Axonius. Core capabilities include Unified asset visibility across devices, identities, applications, and infrastructure, Continuous asset data updates and accuracy verification, Asset inventory aggregation from multiple sources..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Absolute Visibility differentiates with Hardware inventory reporting with hundreds of attributes, Software application tracking and compliance monitoring, Web usage analytics and ROI measurement. Axonius Asset Management differentiates with Unified asset visibility across devices, identities, applications, and infrastructure, Continuous asset data updates and accuracy verification, Asset inventory aggregation from multiple sources.
Absolute Visibility is developed by Absolute. Axonius Asset Management is developed by Axonius. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Absolute Visibility and Axonius Asset Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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