AzureGoat

Azure-focused security teams building incident response muscle need AzureGoat because it's free, open-source training infrastructure that actually replicates the misconfigurations your engineers will face in production, not sanitized labs. The 918 GitHub stars and explicit OWASP Top 10 + Azure service misconfiguration focus mean you're training against real attack paths rather than generic scenarios. Skip this if your team needs managed infrastructure, instructor-led curricula, or scoring mechanisms; AzureGoat requires hands-on lab design and assumes your staff can self-direct their learning.