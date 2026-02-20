ACI Learning Skill Labs: Virtual hands-on IT & cybersecurity lab platform for academic programs. built by ACI Learning. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hands-on virtual lab exercises for IT and cybersecurity courses, CollegePro term-aligned lab sets (4 sets covering years 1-2 of academic programs), AI Skill Lab Sets covering AI governance, oversight, and agentic systems..

Axon Technologies Train: Cybersecurity training service covering SOC, IR, offensive, and exec awareness. built by Axon Technologies. headquartered in United Arab Emirates. Core capabilities include Cyber wargame workshops with scenario-based gameplay for executives and technical teams, Offensive security training based on real-world incidents and investigations, Defensive security training for SOC teams on incident analysis and response..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.