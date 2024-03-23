Axiom is a free offensive security tool. AzureC2Relay is a free offensive security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best offensive security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Red teamers and penetration testers who need to spin up attack infrastructure fast will find Axiom's value in its pre-baked tool stacks and multi-cloud portability; you get from zero to operational lab in minutes instead of hours spent configuring instances. The free pricing and 4,281 GitHub stars signal active community maintenance, which matters when you're betting your engagement timeline on automation working. Skip this if you're looking for managed offense-as-a-service or want vendor hand-holding; Axiom is a framework you operate yourself, which demands infrastructure fluency but rewards you with complete control.
Red teamers and penetration testers running Cobalt Strike campaigns through Azure need AzureC2Relay to hide C2 traffic behind legitimate cloud infrastructure without burning blue team detections on obviously malicious beacon patterns. The tool validates traffic against your Malleable C2 profile before relaying through an Azure Function, meaning only properly authenticated beacons get through; attackers often skip this layer and get caught on the first anomalous request. Skip this if you're not already deeply comfortable with Azure Functions, Malleable C2 profiles, and infrastructure-as-code deployments; the 236 GitHub stars reflect a small, skilled audience rather than a tool that abstracts away operator complexity.
A dynamic multi-cloud infrastructure framework that enables rapid deployment of disposable instances pre-loaded with security tools for distributed offensive and defensive security operations.
An Azure Function that validates and relays Cobalt Strike beacon traffic based on Malleable C2 profile authentication.
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Common questions about comparing Axiom vs AzureC2Relay for your offensive security needs.
Axiom: A dynamic multi-cloud infrastructure framework that enables rapid deployment of disposable instances pre-loaded with security tools for distributed offensive and defensive security operations..
AzureC2Relay: An Azure Function that validates and relays Cobalt Strike beacon traffic based on Malleable C2 profile authentication..
Both serve the Offensive Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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