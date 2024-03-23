Axiom

Red teamers and penetration testers who need to spin up attack infrastructure fast will find Axiom's value in its pre-baked tool stacks and multi-cloud portability; you get from zero to operational lab in minutes instead of hours spent configuring instances. The free pricing and 4,281 GitHub stars signal active community maintenance, which matters when you're betting your engagement timeline on automation working. Skip this if you're looking for managed offense-as-a-service or want vendor hand-holding; Axiom is a framework you operate yourself, which demands infrastructure fluency but rewards you with complete control.