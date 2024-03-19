AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) is a free cloud web application and api protection tool. Check Point CloudGuard WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Check Point Software Technologies.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams already deep in AWS infrastructure will move fastest with AWS WAF because it threads directly into API Gateway, CloudFront, and ALB without separate agent deployment or data exfiltration concerns. The free tier eliminates budget friction for prototype and mid-tier workloads, and native CloudWatch integration means you're not bolting on a separate SIEM. Skip this if your web applications sit outside AWS or you need API schema validation and runtime threat detection; AWS WAF does request filtering well but doesn't understand your API's legitimate behavior the way specialized API security tools do.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web apps should start with Check Point CloudGuard WAF; its machine learning detection catches zero-days without the tuning fatigue that plagues most WAFs, and the minimal false positive generation means your team actually responds to alerts instead of drowning in noise. The platform scores across PR.PS and PR.IR in NIST CSF 2.0, reflecting solid architecture resilience and threat detection depth. Skip this if you need a lightweight, fully managed SaaS WAF with no operational overhead; CloudGuard's hybrid deployment and rule customization demand hands-on security staff to extract real value.
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) are cloud-based security services that protect web applications and APIs from internet-based attacks through customizable filtering rules and centralized management capabilities.
WAF protecting web apps and APIs using ML and contextual AI
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) vs Check Point CloudGuard WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs): AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) are cloud-based security services that protect web applications and APIs from internet-based attacks through customizable filtering rules and centralized management capabilities..
Check Point CloudGuard WAF: WAF protecting web apps and APIs using ML and contextual AI. built by Check Point Software Technologies.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include HTTP/HTTPS traffic monitoring and inspection, Machine learning and contextual AI-based threat detection, API discovery and protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox