Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) is a free cloud web application and api protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs)
Teams already deep in AWS infrastructure will move fastest with AWS WAF because it threads directly into API Gateway, CloudFront, and ALB without separate agent deployment or data exfiltration concerns. The free tier eliminates budget friction for prototype and mid-tier workloads, and native CloudWatch integration means you're not bolting on a separate SIEM. Skip this if your web applications sit outside AWS or you need API schema validation and runtime threat detection; AWS WAF does request filtering well but doesn't understand your API's legitimate behavior the way specialized API security tools do.
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) are cloud-based security services that protect web applications and APIs from internet-based attacks through customizable filtering rules and centralized management capabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Akamai App & API Protector vs AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs): AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) are cloud-based security services that protect web applications and APIs from internet-based attacks through customizable filtering rules and centralized management capabilities..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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