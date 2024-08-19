Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..

AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs): AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) are cloud-based security services that protect web applications and APIs from internet-based attacks through customizable filtering rules and centralized management capabilities..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.