AWS WAF is a free cloud web application and api protection tool. AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) is a free cloud web application and api protection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting APIs and web applications already running on AWS infrastructure will get the most from AWS WAF because it integrates natively with CloudFront, ALB, and API Gateway without extra agents or out-of-band traffic. The free tier covers core attack patterns,SQL injection, XSS, bot control,and you only pay for requests above 5 million monthly, making it cost-effective for variable traffic loads. Skip this if you need centralized policy management across multi-cloud deployments or real-time threat intelligence feeds; AWS WAF's rule sets are competent but require manual tuning, and visibility across non-AWS resources stays limited.
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs)
Teams already deep in AWS infrastructure will move fastest with AWS WAF because it threads directly into API Gateway, CloudFront, and ALB without separate agent deployment or data exfiltration concerns. The free tier eliminates budget friction for prototype and mid-tier workloads, and native CloudWatch integration means you're not bolting on a separate SIEM. Skip this if your web applications sit outside AWS or you need API schema validation and runtime threat detection; AWS WAF does request filtering well but doesn't understand your API's legitimate behavior the way specialized API security tools do.
AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits.
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) are cloud-based security services that protect web applications and APIs from internet-based attacks through customizable filtering rules and centralized management capabilities.
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Common questions about comparing AWS WAF vs AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
AWS WAF: AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits..
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs): AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) are cloud-based security services that protect web applications and APIs from internet-based attacks through customizable filtering rules and centralized management capabilities..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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