Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AWS Resource Discovery is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. CyDeploy CyVentory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by CyDeploy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams building an initial asset inventory across sprawling AWS accounts should start with AWS Resource Discovery because it discovers what you actually have before you can defend it, and the free price tag means zero friction to run it today across dev and prod environments. The tool catalogs resources in JSON format via botocore, giving you the raw material to feed into downstream CSPM or CIEM tools rather than replacing them. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; it's a one-time discovery pull, not a persistent control plane.
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in shadow IT will find real value in CyVentory's automated discovery; it actually cuts asset bloat instead of just cataloging what's already known. The tool covers both NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, meaning it surfaces what you own and what actually threatens it, which most discovery tools skip. Skip this if your organization already has mature asset inventory processes or runs a true SaaS-only stack; you'll be paying for automation you don't need.
A command-line tool that discovers and catalogs all AWS resources across an account using botocore, outputting results in JSON format.
Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Resource Discovery vs CyDeploy CyVentory for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
AWS Resource Discovery: A command-line tool that discovers and catalogs all AWS resources across an account using botocore, outputting results in JSON format..
CyDeploy CyVentory: Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface. built by CyDeploy. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery, Asset visibility and mapping, Attack surface identification and reduction..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Resource Discovery is open-source with 724 GitHub stars. CyDeploy CyVentory is developed by CyDeploy. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AWS Resource Discovery and CyDeploy CyVentory serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Inventory. Key differences: AWS Resource Discovery is Free while CyDeploy CyVentory is Commercial, AWS Resource Discovery is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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