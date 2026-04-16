ApexaiQ: Continuous IT asset discovery, inventory mgmt, and risk assurance platform. built by ApexaiQ. Core capabilities include Continuous IT asset discovery and inventory management, Asset risk rating and scoring, Remediation prioritization..

AWS Resource Discovery: A command-line tool that discovers and catalogs all AWS resources across an account using botocore, outputting results in JSON format..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.