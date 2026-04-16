Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ApexaiQ is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by ApexaiQ. AWS Resource Discovery is a free cyber asset attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
Teams building an initial asset inventory across sprawling AWS accounts should start with AWS Resource Discovery because it discovers what you actually have before you can defend it, and the free price tag means zero friction to run it today across dev and prod environments. The tool catalogs resources in JSON format via botocore, giving you the raw material to feed into downstream CSPM or CIEM tools rather than replacing them. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; it's a one-time discovery pull, not a persistent control plane.
Continuous IT asset discovery, inventory mgmt, and risk assurance platform.
A command-line tool that discovers and catalogs all AWS resources across an account using botocore, outputting results in JSON format.
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Common questions about comparing ApexaiQ vs AWS Resource Discovery for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
ApexaiQ: Continuous IT asset discovery, inventory mgmt, and risk assurance platform. built by ApexaiQ. Core capabilities include Continuous IT asset discovery and inventory management, Asset risk rating and scoring, Remediation prioritization..
AWS Resource Discovery: A command-line tool that discovers and catalogs all AWS resources across an account using botocore, outputting results in JSON format..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ApexaiQ is developed by ApexaiQ. AWS Resource Discovery is open-source with 724 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ApexaiQ and AWS Resource Discovery serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Inventory. Key differences: ApexaiQ is Commercial while AWS Resource Discovery is Free, AWS Resource Discovery is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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