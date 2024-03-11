AWS Network Firewall is a free next-generation firewalls tool. Check Point Securing the AI Transformation is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by Check Point Software Technologies.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AWS teams deploying multi-VPC or hybrid architectures will find AWS Network Firewall most useful because it eliminates the operational friction of managing third-party appliances across availability zones; the managed service handles failover and scaling without extra engineering. Stateful inspection and IPS-grade threat prevention are baked in at the VPC boundary, which matters for teams that can't afford the latency tax of inline third-party solutions. Skip this if your organization standardizes on a single firewall vendor across cloud and on-premises environments, since AWS Network Firewall won't integrate with your existing SIEM dashboards or policy framework without custom plumbing.
Check Point Securing the AI Transformation
Enterprise security teams with hybrid infrastructure and active AI deployments need Check Point Securing the AI Transformation for its purpose-built GenAI threat isolation within the Infinity Platform, something traditional NGFWs bolt on as an afterthought. The stack covers five of seven NIST CSF 2.0 Protect functions including Platform Security and Infrastructure Resilience, with ThreatCloud intelligence closing gaps in Detect and Analyze capabilities. Skip this if you're a mid-market shop standardized on a single cloud provider or still running primarily on-premises; the mesh architecture and AI security overhead demand operational maturity that smaller teams often lack.
AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security.
Enterprise security platform for hybrid mesh networks and AI transformation
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Common questions about comparing AWS Network Firewall vs Check Point Securing the AI Transformation for your next-generation firewalls needs.
AWS Network Firewall: AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security..
Check Point Securing the AI Transformation: Enterprise security platform for hybrid mesh networks and AI transformation. built by Check Point Software Technologies.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hybrid mesh network security with Zero Trust architecture, Quantum Network Security firewalls, Email security platform..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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