AWS teams deploying multi-VPC or hybrid architectures will find AWS Network Firewall most useful because it eliminates the operational friction of managing third-party appliances across availability zones; the managed service handles failover and scaling without extra engineering. Stateful inspection and IPS-grade threat prevention are baked in at the VPC boundary, which matters for teams that can't afford the latency tax of inline third-party solutions. Skip this if your organization standardizes on a single firewall vendor across cloud and on-premises environments, since AWS Network Firewall won't integrate with your existing SIEM dashboards or policy framework without custom plumbing.

BLOKWORX SNPR

SMBs and early mid-market companies that lack internal security operations will see immediate value in BLOKWORX SNPR's US-based 24/7 SOC handling detection, alerting, and incident response; this outsourced model eliminates the need to staff a security team from day one. The vendor's coverage of RS.MA and RS.MI functions alongside continuous monitoring (DE.CM) means actual incident containment happens during business hours when you're sleeping. Skip this if you have analysts on staff already or need deep integration with your existing SIEM; BLOKWORX is purpose-built to *replace* that burden, not enhance it.