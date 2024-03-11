AWS Network Firewall is a free next-generation firewalls tool. BLOKWORX SNPR is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by BLOKWORX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AWS teams deploying multi-VPC or hybrid architectures will find AWS Network Firewall most useful because it eliminates the operational friction of managing third-party appliances across availability zones; the managed service handles failover and scaling without extra engineering. Stateful inspection and IPS-grade threat prevention are baked in at the VPC boundary, which matters for teams that can't afford the latency tax of inline third-party solutions. Skip this if your organization standardizes on a single firewall vendor across cloud and on-premises environments, since AWS Network Firewall won't integrate with your existing SIEM dashboards or policy framework without custom plumbing.
SMBs and early mid-market companies that lack internal security operations will see immediate value in BLOKWORX SNPR's US-based 24/7 SOC handling detection, alerting, and incident response; this outsourced model eliminates the need to staff a security team from day one. The vendor's coverage of RS.MA and RS.MI functions alongside continuous monitoring (DE.CM) means actual incident containment happens during business hours when you're sleeping. Skip this if you have analysts on staff already or need deep integration with your existing SIEM; BLOKWORX is purpose-built to *replace* that burden, not enhance it.
AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security.
Fully managed NGFW service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for SMBs.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Network Firewall vs BLOKWORX SNPR for your next-generation firewalls needs.
AWS Network Firewall: AWS Network Firewall provides fine-grained control over network traffic and enables easy deployment of firewall security..
BLOKWORX SNPR: Fully managed NGFW service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for SMBs. built by BLOKWORX. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 US-based SOC monitoring and incident response, Firewall event monitoring, alerting, and reporting, Secure remote access via GlobalProtect VPN..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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