AhnLab Network PLUS: Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Next-generation firewall (AhnLab XTG), Intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX)..

BLOKWORX SNPR: Fully managed NGFW service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for SMBs. built by BLOKWORX. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 US-based SOC monitoring and incident response, Firewall event monitoring, alerting, and reporting, Secure remote access via GlobalProtect VPN..

Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.