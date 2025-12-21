AhnLab Network PLUS is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by AhnLab. BLOKWORX SNPR is a commercial next-generation firewalls tool by BLOKWORX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best next-generation firewalls fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing perimeter security in Asia-Pacific regions will get the most from AhnLab Network PLUS, particularly where consolidating firewall, IPS, and DDoS mitigation into one appliance matters more than best-of-breed point products. The integrated sandbox and centralized TMS management deliver strong coverage across NIST Detect and Respond functions, catching both known and unknown threats at the network edge. Smaller organizations without dedicated threat operations staff should look elsewhere; this platform assumes you have the depth to tune policies across multiple integrated engines and operationalize the sandbox findings daily.
SMBs and early mid-market companies that lack internal security operations will see immediate value in BLOKWORX SNPR's US-based 24/7 SOC handling detection, alerting, and incident response; this outsourced model eliminates the need to staff a security team from day one. The vendor's coverage of RS.MA and RS.MI functions alongside continuous monitoring (DE.CM) means actual incident containment happens during business hours when you're sleeping. Skip this if you have analysts on staff already or need deep integration with your existing SIEM; BLOKWORX is purpose-built to *replace* that burden, not enhance it.
Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox
Fully managed NGFW service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for SMBs.
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab Network PLUS vs BLOKWORX SNPR for your next-generation firewalls needs.
AhnLab Network PLUS: Integrated network security platform with firewall, IPS, DDoS, and sandbox. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Next-generation firewall (AhnLab XTG), Intrusion prevention system (AhnLab AIPS), DDoS mitigation (AhnLab DPX)..
BLOKWORX SNPR: Fully managed NGFW service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for SMBs. built by BLOKWORX. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 US-based SOC monitoring and incident response, Firewall event monitoring, alerting, and reporting, Secure remote access via GlobalProtect VPN..
Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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