Short answer

Organizations with strict key custody requirements or regulated workloads (financial services, healthcare) should use AWS CloudHSM for the single-tenant HSM model, which keeps your keys physically isolated from AWS infrastructure and other tenants. FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification and no AWS key escrow mean you retain exclusive control, addressing the core NIST Govern requirement that often fails with shared key management services. Skip this if you need integration with AWS native services like KMS or SecretsManager without custom translation layers; CloudHSM requires explicit key provisioning and won't transparently encrypt your RDS or S3. Enterprise and mid-market security teams that need to centralize encryption key management across hybrid cloud environments should choose Thales CipherTrust Manager; the FIPS 140-3 Level 3 HSM integration and multi-cloud deployment support let you enforce consistent key lifecycle controls whether keys live on-premises or across AWS, Azure, and GCP. The native KMIP and REST API support mean integration with legacy systems and modern workloads happens without custom middleware. Skip this if your priority is secrets rotation speed and developer self-service over compliance reporting; CipherTrust Manager's strength is audit-heavy governance and role-based access control, not frictionless CI/CD pipelines.