Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS CloudHSM is a free key management tool. Thales CipherTrust Manager is a commercial key management tool by Thales Group. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Organizations with strict key custody requirements or regulated workloads (financial services, healthcare) should use AWS CloudHSM for the single-tenant HSM model, which keeps your keys physically isolated from AWS infrastructure and other tenants. FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification and no AWS key escrow mean you retain exclusive control, addressing the core NIST Govern requirement that often fails with shared key management services. Skip this if you need integration with AWS native services like KMS or SecretsManager without custom translation layers; CloudHSM requires explicit key provisioning and won't transparently encrypt your RDS or S3. Enterprise and mid-market security teams that need to centralize encryption key management across hybrid cloud environments should choose Thales CipherTrust Manager; the FIPS 140-3 Level 3 HSM integration and multi-cloud deployment support let you enforce consistent key lifecycle controls whether keys live on-premises or across AWS, Azure, and GCP. The native KMIP and REST API support mean integration with legacy systems and modern workloads happens without custom middleware. Skip this if your priority is secrets rotation speed and developer self-service over compliance reporting; CipherTrust Manager's strength is audit-heavy governance and role-based access control, not frictionless CI/CD pipelines.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Organizations with strict key custody requirements or regulated workloads (financial services, healthcare) should use AWS CloudHSM for the single-tenant HSM model, which keeps your keys physically isolated from AWS infrastructure and other tenants. FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification and no AWS key escrow mean you retain exclusive control, addressing the core NIST Govern requirement that often fails with shared key management services. Skip this if you need integration with AWS native services like KMS or SecretsManager without custom translation layers; CloudHSM requires explicit key provisioning and won't transparently encrypt your RDS or S3.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams that need to centralize encryption key management across hybrid cloud environments should choose Thales CipherTrust Manager; the FIPS 140-3 Level 3 HSM integration and multi-cloud deployment support let you enforce consistent key lifecycle controls whether keys live on-premises or across AWS, Azure, and GCP. The native KMIP and REST API support mean integration with legacy systems and modern workloads happens without custom middleware. Skip this if your priority is secrets rotation speed and developer self-service over compliance reporting; CipherTrust Manager's strength is audit-heavy governance and role-based access control, not frictionless CI/CD pipelines.
Manage single-tenant hardware security modules (HSMs) on AWS.
Enterprise key management solution for centralized encryption key lifecycle mgmt
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Common questions about comparing AWS CloudHSM vs Thales CipherTrust Manager for your key management needs.
AWS CloudHSM: Manage single-tenant hardware security modules (HSMs) on AWS..
Thales CipherTrust Manager: Enterprise key management solution for centralized encryption key lifecycle mgmt. built by Thales Group. Core capabilities include Centralized encryption key lifecycle management, Role-based access control with Active Directory and LDAP integration, FIPS 140-3 Level 3 compliant HSM integration..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS CloudHSM and Thales CipherTrust Manager serve similar Key Management use cases: both are Key Management tools. Key differences: AWS CloudHSM is Free while Thales CipherTrust Manager is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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