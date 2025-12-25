Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) is a commercial key management tool by Alibaba Cloud. Thales CipherTrust Manager is a commercial key management tool by Thales Group. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS)
Teams running workloads on Alibaba Cloud who need key management without vendor lock-in should start here; BYOK support and FIPS 140-2 Level 3 HSMs eliminate the forced dependency on proprietary key storage. The integration depth with ECS, RDS, and OSS means you're not bolting on a separate key service,it's native to your data layer. Skip this if you're multi-cloud or heavily committed to AWS or Azure, since Alibaba Cloud KMS only secures keys within Alibaba's ecosystem.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams that need to centralize encryption key management across hybrid cloud environments should choose Thales CipherTrust Manager; the FIPS 140-3 Level 3 HSM integration and multi-cloud deployment support let you enforce consistent key lifecycle controls whether keys live on-premises or across AWS, Azure, and GCP. The native KMIP and REST API support mean integration with legacy systems and modern workloads happens without custom middleware. Skip this if your priority is secrets rotation speed and developer self-service over compliance reporting; CipherTrust Manager's strength is audit-heavy governance and role-based access control, not frictionless CI/CD pipelines.
Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud.
Enterprise key management solution for centralized encryption key lifecycle mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) vs Thales CipherTrust Manager for your key management needs.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS): Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs..
Thales CipherTrust Manager: Enterprise key management solution for centralized encryption key lifecycle mgmt. built by Thales Group. Core capabilities include Centralized encryption key lifecycle management, Role-based access control with Active Directory and LDAP integration, FIPS 140-3 Level 3 compliant HSM integration..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) differentiates with Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs. Thales CipherTrust Manager differentiates with Centralized encryption key lifecycle management, Role-based access control with Active Directory and LDAP integration, FIPS 140-3 Level 3 compliant HSM integration.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Thales CipherTrust Manager is developed by Thales Group. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) integrates with Alibaba Cloud ECS (Elastic Compute Service), Alibaba Cloud RDS (ApsaraDB RDS), Alibaba Cloud OSS (Object Storage Service), Alibaba Cloud NAS, Alibaba Cloud MaxCompute and 4 more. Thales CipherTrust Manager integrates with Thales Luna HSM, AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, VMware and 6 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) and Thales CipherTrust Manager serve similar Key Management use cases: both are Key Management tools, both cover Encryption. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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