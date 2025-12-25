Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) is a commercial key management tool by Alibaba Cloud. AWS CloudHSM is a free key management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS)
Teams running workloads on Alibaba Cloud who need key management without vendor lock-in should start here; BYOK support and FIPS 140-2 Level 3 HSMs eliminate the forced dependency on proprietary key storage. The integration depth with ECS, RDS, and OSS means you're not bolting on a separate key service,it's native to your data layer. Skip this if you're multi-cloud or heavily committed to AWS or Azure, since Alibaba Cloud KMS only secures keys within Alibaba's ecosystem.
Organizations with strict key custody requirements or regulated workloads (financial services, healthcare) should use AWS CloudHSM for the single-tenant HSM model, which keeps your keys physically isolated from AWS infrastructure and other tenants. FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification and no AWS key escrow mean you retain exclusive control, addressing the core NIST Govern requirement that often fails with shared key management services. Skip this if you need integration with AWS native services like KMS or SecretsManager without custom translation layers; CloudHSM requires explicit key provisioning and won't transparently encrypt your RDS or S3.
Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud.
Manage single-tenant hardware security modules (HSMs) on AWS.
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) vs AWS CloudHSM for your key management needs.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS): Managed cloud key management and cryptography service with HSM support on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Key lifecycle management including creation, rotation, enabling/disabling, and deletion, Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) import into managed HSMs, FIPS 140-2 Level 3 validated managed HSMs..
AWS CloudHSM: Manage single-tenant hardware security modules (HSMs) on AWS..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) and AWS CloudHSM serve similar Key Management use cases: both are Key Management tools. Key differences: Alibaba Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) is Commercial while AWS CloudHSM is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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