Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK is a commercial key management tool by Akeyless Security. Thales CipherTrust Manager is a commercial key management tool by Thales Group. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing encryption keys across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK valuable for eliminating key sprawl without surrendering control to hyperscaler KMS services. The platform's automated rotation, centralized audit trails, and NIST PR.AA and PR.DS alignment mean you're not just centralizing key management; you're building a control plane that actually shows you who accessed what and when. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud and lacks the compliance pressure that makes BYOK economics work, or if you need the KMS to also handle application secrets and database credentials in one system.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams that need to centralize encryption key management across hybrid cloud environments should choose Thales CipherTrust Manager; the FIPS 140-3 Level 3 HSM integration and multi-cloud deployment support let you enforce consistent key lifecycle controls whether keys live on-premises or across AWS, Azure, and GCP. The native KMIP and REST API support mean integration with legacy systems and modern workloads happens without custom middleware. Skip this if your priority is secrets rotation speed and developer self-service over compliance reporting; CipherTrust Manager's strength is audit-heavy governance and role-based access control, not frictionless CI/CD pipelines.
Multi-cloud KMS for centralized BYOK encryption key management and rotation
Enterprise key management solution for centralized encryption key lifecycle mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK vs Thales CipherTrust Manager for your key management needs.
Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK: Multi-cloud KMS for centralized BYOK encryption key management and rotation. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Secure vault for cloud encryption keys, Automated key rotation, Centralized management of BYOK cloud keys..
Thales CipherTrust Manager: Enterprise key management solution for centralized encryption key lifecycle mgmt. built by Thales Group. Core capabilities include Centralized encryption key lifecycle management, Role-based access control with Active Directory and LDAP integration, FIPS 140-3 Level 3 compliant HSM integration..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK differentiates with Secure vault for cloud encryption keys, Automated key rotation, Centralized management of BYOK cloud keys. Thales CipherTrust Manager differentiates with Centralized encryption key lifecycle management, Role-based access control with Active Directory and LDAP integration, FIPS 140-3 Level 3 compliant HSM integration.
Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK is developed by Akeyless Security. Thales CipherTrust Manager is developed by Thales Group. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Multi-Cloud KMS BYOK and Thales CipherTrust Manager serve similar Key Management use cases: both are Key Management tools, both cover Encryption. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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