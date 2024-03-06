Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS CloudHSM is a free key management tool. Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module is a free key management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Organizations with strict key custody requirements or regulated workloads (financial services, healthcare) should use AWS CloudHSM for the single-tenant HSM model, which keeps your keys physically isolated from AWS infrastructure and other tenants. FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification and no AWS key escrow mean you retain exclusive control, addressing the core NIST Govern requirement that often fails with shared key management services. Skip this if you need integration with AWS native services like KMS or SecretsManager without custom translation layers; CloudHSM requires explicit key provisioning and won't transparently encrypt your RDS or S3.
Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module
Enterprise security teams handling regulatory compliance for financial services or healthcare need Dedicated HSM because it keeps cryptographic keys in hardware that never leaves Azure's data centers, eliminating the key-in-software risk that auditors flag. FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification and support for NIST Cryptographic Key Management (Govern function) make this the baseline for organizations that can't accept key material touching standard compute. Skip this if your workload is development-stage, multi-cloud by design, or if you need HSM management integrated with broader key lifecycle tools; Azure's Dedicated HSM is purpose-built narrow.
Manage single-tenant hardware security modules (HSMs) on AWS.
Microsoft Azure's dedicated HSM for secure key management and cryptographic operations.
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Common questions about comparing AWS CloudHSM vs Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module for your key management needs.
AWS CloudHSM: Manage single-tenant hardware security modules (HSMs) on AWS..
Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module: Microsoft Azure's dedicated HSM for secure key management and cryptographic operations..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS CloudHSM and Dedicated HSM - Hardware Security Module serve similar Key Management use cases: both are Key Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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