Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS CloudHSM is a free key management tool. AWS Secrets Manager is a free secrets management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Organizations with strict key custody requirements or regulated workloads (financial services, healthcare) should use AWS CloudHSM for the single-tenant HSM model, which keeps your keys physically isolated from AWS infrastructure and other tenants. FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification and no AWS key escrow mean you retain exclusive control, addressing the core NIST Govern requirement that often fails with shared key management services. Skip this if you need integration with AWS native services like KMS or SecretsManager without custom translation layers; CloudHSM requires explicit key provisioning and won't transparently encrypt your RDS or S3.
AWS teams that need secrets rotation without a separate vendor will find AWS Secrets Manager operationally simpler than standalone KMS tools, since it handles both storage and automated rotation in one service. The free tier covers most non-enterprise use cases, and native IAM integration means no separate identity layer to manage. Skip this if you need hardware security modules or are locked into a non-AWS environment; Secrets Manager prioritizes convenience over portability, and its rotation logic is AWS-specific enough that migrations are painful.
Manage single-tenant hardware security modules (HSMs) on AWS.
A fully managed service that securely stores, rotates, and manages sensitive data such as database credentials and API keys.
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Common questions about comparing AWS CloudHSM vs AWS Secrets Manager for your key management needs.
AWS CloudHSM: Manage single-tenant hardware security modules (HSMs) on AWS..
AWS Secrets Manager: A fully managed service that securely stores, rotates, and manages sensitive data such as database credentials and API keys..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS CloudHSM and AWS Secrets Manager serve similar Key Management use cases: both cover AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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