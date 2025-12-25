Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module is a commercial key management tool by Alibaba Cloud. AWS Secrets Manager is a free secrets management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module
Teams managing cryptographic keys and sensitive payments on Alibaba Cloud infrastructure need Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module because it lets you keep key generation and storage in your own hands instead of delegating to a managed service. FIPS 140-3 validation and support for both China SCA and NIST standards cover regulatory requirements across geographies, while dedicated HSM deployment guarantees isolation if you're handling financial or identity data at scale. Skip this if your workloads are primarily on AWS or Google Cloud; the tight integration with Alibaba Cloud services makes it a regional play, not a multi-cloud option.
AWS teams that need secrets rotation without a separate vendor will find AWS Secrets Manager operationally simpler than standalone KMS tools, since it handles both storage and automated rotation in one service. The free tier covers most non-enterprise use cases, and native IAM integration means no separate identity layer to manage. Skip this if you need hardware security modules or are locked into a non-AWS environment; Secrets Manager prioritizes convenience over portability, and its rotation logic is AWS-specific enough that migrations are painful.
Cloud-hosted HSM service for key management and cryptographic operations on Alibaba Cloud.
A fully managed service that securely stores, rotates, and manages sensitive data such as database credentials and API keys.
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module vs AWS Secrets Manager for your key management needs.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module: Cloud-hosted HSM service for key management and cryptographic operations on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and FIPS 140-3 validated HSMs, Virtual HSM and Dedicated HSM deployment options, Role-based access control with separation of duties..
AWS Secrets Manager: A fully managed service that securely stores, rotates, and manages sensitive data such as database credentials and API keys..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module and AWS Secrets Manager serve similar Key Management use cases. Key differences: Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module is Commercial while AWS Secrets Manager is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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