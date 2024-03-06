Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS CloudHSM is a free key management tool. AWS Key Management Service is a free key management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Organizations with strict key custody requirements or regulated workloads (financial services, healthcare) should use AWS CloudHSM for the single-tenant HSM model, which keeps your keys physically isolated from AWS infrastructure and other tenants. FIPS 140-2 Level 3 certification and no AWS key escrow mean you retain exclusive control, addressing the core NIST Govern requirement that often fails with shared key management services. Skip this if you need integration with AWS native services like KMS or SecretsManager without custom translation layers; CloudHSM requires explicit key provisioning and won't transparently encrypt your RDS or S3.
AWS teams that need encryption keys tied directly to their infrastructure will find AWS Key Management Service indispensable; it integrates natively with 200+ AWS services and eliminates the operational burden of managing a separate HSM or third-party vault. AWS offers free tier usage and FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certification for the service itself, though the CloudHSM option reaches Level 3 if compliance demands it. Skip this if your organization runs multi-cloud or hybrid infrastructure requiring vendor-agnostic key management; AWS KMS locks you into AWS's envelope encryption model and won't federate keys across platforms.
Manage single-tenant hardware security modules (HSMs) on AWS.
A cloud-based key management service for encrypting and digitally signing data.
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Common questions about comparing AWS CloudHSM vs AWS Key Management Service for your key management needs.
AWS CloudHSM: Manage single-tenant hardware security modules (HSMs) on AWS..
AWS Key Management Service: A cloud-based key management service for encrypting and digitally signing data..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS CloudHSM and AWS Key Management Service serve similar Key Management use cases: both are Key Management tools, both cover AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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