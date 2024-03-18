Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS Certificate Manager is a free certificate lifecycle management tool. Certificate Expiry Monitor is a free certificate lifecycle management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best certificate lifecycle management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Teams running most or all of their infrastructure on AWS should use AWS Certificate Manager because it eliminates certificate procurement friction and automates renewal for resources already locked into the ecosystem, with zero per-certificate cost. ACM integrates natively with CloudFront, ALB, NLB, and API Gateway, meaning certificates provision in minutes and renew automatically without manual intervention or tooling. Skip this if your architecture spans multiple cloud providers or on-premises infrastructure heavily; you'll end up managing certificates across three different systems anyway, and a third-party platform will serve you better than jumping between vendor consoles.
DevOps and platform teams running Kubernetes will get immediate value from Certificate Expiry Monitor because it catches certificate expirations before they cause outages, not after; the Prometheus integration means alerts land in the monitoring stack you already have rather than spawning another tool. The Docker-based deployment and native ingress discovery eliminate the manual certificate tracking spreadsheets that miss renewals across distributed environments. Skip this if you need centralized certificate lifecycle management with automated renewal workflows; Certificate Expiry Monitor is a monitor, not a manager, and works best paired with your existing provisioning process.
Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager.
A Docker-based utility that monitors TLS certificate expiration dates and exposes the data as Prometheus metrics with support for Kubernetes ingress discovery and configurable domain filtering.
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Common questions about comparing AWS Certificate Manager vs Certificate Expiry Monitor for your certificate lifecycle management needs.
AWS Certificate Manager: Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager..
Certificate Expiry Monitor: A Docker-based utility that monitors TLS certificate expiration dates and exposes the data as Prometheus metrics with support for Kubernetes ingress discovery and configurable domain filtering..
Both serve the Certificate Lifecycle Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Certificate Manager and Certificate Expiry Monitor serve similar Certificate Lifecycle Management use cases: both are Certificate Lifecycle Management tools, both cover TLS, SSL. Key differences: Certificate Expiry Monitor is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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