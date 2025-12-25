Teams running infrastructure primarily on Alibaba Cloud will find the most value in Alibaba Cloud Certificate Management Service because one-click deployment to ALB, NLB, and CDN eliminates the manual certificate distribution work that kills productivity in multi-service environments. The service covers the full lifecycle from issuance through automated renewal with real-time expiry alerting, and integrates with major CAs like DigiCert and GlobalSign, not just self-signed options. Skip this if your certificate estate spans multiple cloud providers; the tight Alibaba coupling means you'll spend more time managing exceptions than you save on automation.

AWS Certificate Manager

Teams running most or all of their infrastructure on AWS should use AWS Certificate Manager because it eliminates certificate procurement friction and automates renewal for resources already locked into the ecosystem, with zero per-certificate cost. ACM integrates natively with CloudFront, ALB, NLB, and API Gateway, meaning certificates provision in minutes and renew automatically without manual intervention or tooling. Skip this if your architecture spans multiple cloud providers or on-premises infrastructure heavily; you'll end up managing certificates across three different systems anyway, and a third-party platform will serve you better than jumping between vendor consoles.