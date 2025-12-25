Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Certificate Management Service is a commercial certificate lifecycle management tool by Alibaba Cloud. AWS Certificate Manager is a free certificate lifecycle management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best certificate lifecycle management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Certificate Management Service
Teams running infrastructure primarily on Alibaba Cloud will find the most value in Alibaba Cloud Certificate Management Service because one-click deployment to ALB, NLB, and CDN eliminates the manual certificate distribution work that kills productivity in multi-service environments. The service covers the full lifecycle from issuance through automated renewal with real-time expiry alerting, and integrates with major CAs like DigiCert and GlobalSign, not just self-signed options. Skip this if your certificate estate spans multiple cloud providers; the tight Alibaba coupling means you'll spend more time managing exceptions than you save on automation.
Teams running most or all of their infrastructure on AWS should use AWS Certificate Manager because it eliminates certificate procurement friction and automates renewal for resources already locked into the ecosystem, with zero per-certificate cost. ACM integrates natively with CloudFront, ALB, NLB, and API Gateway, meaning certificates provision in minutes and renew automatically without manual intervention or tooling. Skip this if your architecture spans multiple cloud providers or on-premises infrastructure heavily; you'll end up managing certificates across three different systems anyway, and a third-party platform will serve you better than jumping between vendor consoles.
Alibaba Cloud's full lifecycle SSL certificate management platform for issuance and
Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager.
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Certificate Management Service vs AWS Certificate Manager for your certificate lifecycle management needs.
Alibaba Cloud Certificate Management Service: Alibaba Cloud's full lifecycle SSL certificate management platform for issuance and. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Full lifecycle SSL/TLS certificate management including application, issuance, deployment, monitoring, and renewal, Automated certificate expiry detection and renewal with real-time status monitoring and alerting, Support for DV, OV, and EV certificate types from multiple global CAs..
AWS Certificate Manager: Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager..
Both serve the Certificate Lifecycle Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Certificate Management Service and AWS Certificate Manager serve similar Certificate Lifecycle Management use cases: both are Certificate Lifecycle Management tools, both cover TLS, SSL. Key differences: Alibaba Cloud Certificate Management Service is Commercial while AWS Certificate Manager is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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