Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management is a commercial certificate lifecycle management tool by Akeyless Security. Certificate Expiry Monitor is a free certificate lifecycle management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best certificate lifecycle management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in manual certificate renewals across hybrid infrastructure should start here; Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management handles private and public CA integration with automated provisioning to both Linux and Windows endpoints in a single pane. The platform covers PR.DS (data security) and PR.AA (access control) through encrypted certificate storage and centralized lifecycle automation, eliminating the certificate expiration incidents that still plague most organizations. Skip this if you need deep integration with exotic PKI vendors or extensive post-issuance certificate monitoring; the strength here is operational simplification, not forensic depth.
DevOps and platform teams running Kubernetes will get immediate value from Certificate Expiry Monitor because it catches certificate expirations before they cause outages, not after; the Prometheus integration means alerts land in the monitoring stack you already have rather than spawning another tool. The Docker-based deployment and native ingress discovery eliminate the manual certificate tracking spreadsheets that miss renewals across distributed environments. Skip this if you need centralized certificate lifecycle management with automated renewal workflows; Certificate Expiry Monitor is a monitor, not a manager, and works best paired with your existing provisioning process.
Automates certificate lifecycle mgmt with private CA and public CA integration
A Docker-based utility that monitors TLS certificate expiration dates and exposes the data as Prometheus metrics with support for Kubernetes ingress discovery and configurable domain filtering.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management vs Certificate Expiry Monitor for your certificate lifecycle management needs.
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management: Automates certificate lifecycle mgmt with private CA and public CA integration. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Private Certificate Authority creation with PKI-as-a-service, Centralized storage for private and public certificates, Automated certificate renewals with CSR and key generation..
Certificate Expiry Monitor: A Docker-based utility that monitors TLS certificate expiration dates and exposes the data as Prometheus metrics with support for Kubernetes ingress discovery and configurable domain filtering..
Both serve the Certificate Lifecycle Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management is developed by Akeyless Security. Certificate Expiry Monitor is open-source with 168 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management and Certificate Expiry Monitor serve similar Certificate Lifecycle Management use cases: both are Certificate Lifecycle Management tools. Key differences: Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management is Commercial while Certificate Expiry Monitor is Free, Certificate Expiry Monitor is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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