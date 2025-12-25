Teams running infrastructure primarily on Alibaba Cloud will find the most value in Alibaba Cloud Certificate Management Service because one-click deployment to ALB, NLB, and CDN eliminates the manual certificate distribution work that kills productivity in multi-service environments. The service covers the full lifecycle from issuance through automated renewal with real-time expiry alerting, and integrates with major CAs like DigiCert and GlobalSign, not just self-signed options. Skip this if your certificate estate spans multiple cloud providers; the tight Alibaba coupling means you'll spend more time managing exceptions than you save on automation.

Certificate Expiry Monitor

DevOps and platform teams running Kubernetes will get immediate value from Certificate Expiry Monitor because it catches certificate expirations before they cause outages, not after; the Prometheus integration means alerts land in the monitoring stack you already have rather than spawning another tool. The Docker-based deployment and native ingress discovery eliminate the manual certificate tracking spreadsheets that miss renewals across distributed environments. Skip this if you need centralized certificate lifecycle management with automated renewal workflows; Certificate Expiry Monitor is a monitor, not a manager, and works best paired with your existing provisioning process.