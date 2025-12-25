Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Certificate Management Service is a commercial certificate lifecycle management tool by Alibaba Cloud. Certificate Expiry Monitor is a free certificate lifecycle management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best certificate lifecycle management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Certificate Management Service
Teams running infrastructure primarily on Alibaba Cloud will find the most value in Alibaba Cloud Certificate Management Service because one-click deployment to ALB, NLB, and CDN eliminates the manual certificate distribution work that kills productivity in multi-service environments. The service covers the full lifecycle from issuance through automated renewal with real-time expiry alerting, and integrates with major CAs like DigiCert and GlobalSign, not just self-signed options. Skip this if your certificate estate spans multiple cloud providers; the tight Alibaba coupling means you'll spend more time managing exceptions than you save on automation.
DevOps and platform teams running Kubernetes will get immediate value from Certificate Expiry Monitor because it catches certificate expirations before they cause outages, not after; the Prometheus integration means alerts land in the monitoring stack you already have rather than spawning another tool. The Docker-based deployment and native ingress discovery eliminate the manual certificate tracking spreadsheets that miss renewals across distributed environments. Skip this if you need centralized certificate lifecycle management with automated renewal workflows; Certificate Expiry Monitor is a monitor, not a manager, and works best paired with your existing provisioning process.
Alibaba Cloud's full lifecycle SSL certificate management platform for issuance and
A Docker-based utility that monitors TLS certificate expiration dates and exposes the data as Prometheus metrics with support for Kubernetes ingress discovery and configurable domain filtering.
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Certificate Management Service vs Certificate Expiry Monitor for your certificate lifecycle management needs.
Alibaba Cloud Certificate Management Service: Alibaba Cloud's full lifecycle SSL certificate management platform for issuance and. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Full lifecycle SSL/TLS certificate management including application, issuance, deployment, monitoring, and renewal, Automated certificate expiry detection and renewal with real-time status monitoring and alerting, Support for DV, OV, and EV certificate types from multiple global CAs..
Certificate Expiry Monitor: A Docker-based utility that monitors TLS certificate expiration dates and exposes the data as Prometheus metrics with support for Kubernetes ingress discovery and configurable domain filtering..
Both serve the Certificate Lifecycle Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Certificate Management Service is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Certificate Expiry Monitor is open-source with 168 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Certificate Management Service and Certificate Expiry Monitor serve similar Certificate Lifecycle Management use cases: both are Certificate Lifecycle Management tools, both cover TLS, SSL. Key differences: Alibaba Cloud Certificate Management Service is Commercial while Certificate Expiry Monitor is Free, Certificate Expiry Monitor is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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