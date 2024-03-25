Teams managing compliance across multiple AWS accounts will find AWS Audit Manager's native integration and zero-cost entry point eliminate the usual friction of bolting on third-party audit tools. It automates evidence collection for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS frameworks, cutting manual assessment time by roughly 60 percent compared to spreadsheet-driven approaches. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple cloud providers or on-premises systems in equal measure; Audit Manager stays firmly in the AWS ecosystem and won't consolidate findings across hybrid environments.

Seezo Security Design Reviews

Development teams in SMBs and mid-market companies will find Seezo Security Design Reviews most valuable for catching design flaws before code reaches review, since it embeds security feedback directly into Confluence, Google Docs, and Jira where developers already work. The platform maps findings to PCI and ASVS standards automatically, cutting the manual compliance documentation work that typically falls on under-resourced security teams. Skip this if your organization needs post-deployment runtime monitoring or has mature threat modeling processes already baked into your SDLC; Seezo prioritizes the design phase and won't replace network detection tools.