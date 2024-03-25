Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AWS Audit Manager is a free compliance management tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Seezo Security Design Reviews is a commercial threat modeling tool by Seezo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best compliance management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing compliance across multiple AWS accounts will find AWS Audit Manager's native integration and zero-cost entry point eliminate the usual friction of bolting on third-party audit tools. It automates evidence collection for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS frameworks, cutting manual assessment time by roughly 60 percent compared to spreadsheet-driven approaches. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple cloud providers or on-premises systems in equal measure; Audit Manager stays firmly in the AWS ecosystem and won't consolidate findings across hybrid environments.
Development teams in SMBs and mid-market companies will find Seezo Security Design Reviews most valuable for catching design flaws before code reaches review, since it embeds security feedback directly into Confluence, Google Docs, and Jira where developers already work. The platform maps findings to PCI and ASVS standards automatically, cutting the manual compliance documentation work that typically falls on under-resourced security teams. Skip this if your organization needs post-deployment runtime monitoring or has mature threat modeling processes already baked into your SDLC; Seezo prioritizes the design phase and won't replace network detection tools.
Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.
Automated security design review platform for developers
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Common questions about comparing AWS Audit Manager vs Seezo Security Design Reviews for your compliance management needs.
AWS Audit Manager: Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc...
Seezo Security Design Reviews: Automated security design review platform for developers. built by Seezo. Core capabilities include Automated scanning of security design documents, Risk ranking of features based on security impact, Context-specific security requirements generation..
Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AWS Audit Manager is developed by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Seezo Security Design Reviews is developed by Seezo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AWS Audit Manager and Seezo Security Design Reviews serve similar Compliance Management use cases. Key differences: AWS Audit Manager is Free while Seezo Security Design Reviews is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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