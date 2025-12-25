Allgress Compliance Module is a commercial compliance management tool by Allgress. AWS Audit Manager is a free compliance management tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best compliance management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multiple compliance frameworks simultaneously should pick Allgress Compliance Module for its cross-framework mapping and evidence inheritance, which cuts the busy work of re-documenting the same control across FedRAMP, CMMC, PCI, HIPAA, and ISO standards. The centralized artifact repository and automated attestation workflows compress what typically takes weeks of spreadsheet wrangling into a few days. Skip this if your organization runs a single compliance regime or relies heavily on your auditor to drive the assessment process; the tool's value scales with framework complexity and internal governance maturity.
Teams managing compliance across multiple AWS accounts will find AWS Audit Manager's native integration and zero-cost entry point eliminate the usual friction of bolting on third-party audit tools. It automates evidence collection for SOC 2, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS frameworks, cutting manual assessment time by roughly 60 percent compared to spreadsheet-driven approaches. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple cloud providers or on-premises systems in equal measure; Audit Manager stays firmly in the AWS ecosystem and won't consolidate findings across hybrid environments.
Enterprise compliance management platform for multi-framework assessments
Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment.
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Common questions about comparing Allgress Compliance Module vs AWS Audit Manager for your compliance management needs.
Allgress Compliance Module: Enterprise compliance management platform for multi-framework assessments. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multi-framework compliance support (FedRAMP, CMMC, PCI, HIPAA, SOC 2, FFIEC, GLBA, ISO, NIST), Cross-compliance mapping and visualization, Centralized artifact repository for control evidence..
AWS Audit Manager: Continually audit your AWS usage to simplify risk and compliance assessment. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Compliance Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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