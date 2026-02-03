Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Adaptive Security. Awareways Social Engineering Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Awareways. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions
Healthcare security teams with limited staff should pick Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions for its AI-driven phishing simulations that automatically personalize attacks based on employee role and risk profile, cutting manual campaign setup time dramatically. The platform covers NIST PR.AT awareness training and ID.RA risk assessment, meaning you get both the training delivery and the risk-based targeting most competitors charge separately for. Skip this if your organization needs deep SIEM integration or forensics tooling; Adaptive Security is strictly awareness and simulation, not incident response.
Awareways Social Engineering Simulations
SMBs and mid-market teams that need phishing simulation with zero infrastructure lift should start with Awareways Social Engineering Simulations; the multi-vector approach spanning email, SMS, voice, and physical assessments catches the attack paths most competitors skip, and GDPR-compliant European data residency matters if your workforce spans the EU. The adaptive training engine personalizes follow-up based on individual failure patterns rather than broadcasting generic modules to everyone. Skip this if your organization demands a single vendor managing both simulation and downstream security awareness content library; Awareways is simulation-focused, leaving content curation to you.
Security awareness training platform for healthcare with AI-driven phishing sims
Multi-vector social engineering simulation service for employee security training.
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Common questions about comparing Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions vs Awareways Social Engineering Simulations for your phishing simulation needs.
Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions: Security awareness training platform for healthcare with AI-driven phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. Core capabilities include AI-enhanced customizable training modules, Deepfake video generation for training, OSINT-based personalization..
Awareways Social Engineering Simulations: Multi-vector social engineering simulation service for employee security training. built by Awareways. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations using urgency, authority, and impersonation techniques, SMS phishing (smishing) simulations, Voice phishing (vishing) simulations..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions differentiates with AI-enhanced customizable training modules, Deepfake video generation for training, OSINT-based personalization. Awareways Social Engineering Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations using urgency, authority, and impersonation techniques, SMS phishing (smishing) simulations, Voice phishing (vishing) simulations.
Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions is developed by Adaptive Security. Awareways Social Engineering Simulations is developed by Awareways. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions and Awareways Social Engineering Simulations serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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