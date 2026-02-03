Healthcare security teams with limited staff should pick Adaptive Security Healthcare Solutions for its AI-driven phishing simulations that automatically personalize attacks based on employee role and risk profile, cutting manual campaign setup time dramatically. The platform covers NIST PR.AT awareness training and ID.RA risk assessment, meaning you get both the training delivery and the risk-based targeting most competitors charge separately for. Skip this if your organization needs deep SIEM integration or forensics tooling; Adaptive Security is strictly awareness and simulation, not incident response.

Moxso Phishing Simulation

Security teams in startups and mid-market companies that struggle with baseline phishing awareness will see immediate returns from Moxso's Phishing Simulation; its AI-adapted campaigns target high-risk employees rather than blasting everyone equally, which cuts training fatigue while lifting identification rates faster. The platform delivers continuous automated simulations with monthly departmental reporting, letting you track whether awareness training actually moves the needle instead of guessing. Skip this if your organization needs integrated incident response or advanced email gateway controls; Moxso focuses narrowly on the awareness and training pillar of NIST CSF 2.0, not threat detection or containment.